2nd arrest made in Stratford bar robbery, shooting

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A second arrest was made Thursday in a robbery and shooting that occurred at a Stratford bar earlier this month.

Police say 30-year-old Jachim Brown, of Bridgeport, was arrested in Bridgeport court in connection with the robbery at BAR on Main Street, back on November 14th, in which a bartender was shot.

Brown was charged with robbery, assault, threatening, criminal possession of a pistol/ revolver, criminal possession of ammunition and carrying a firearm without a permit. He was held on a $500,000 bond.

On Tuesday, police also arrested 33-year-old Eric Chambers, of Bridgeport, for his involved in this incident. Police say Chambers went up to the bartender demanding money and after the bartender gave him the money, he was shot in the stomach.

Police say the bartender has since recovered.