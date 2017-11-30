4.4 magnitude earthquake detected off East Coast

(ABC News/WTNH) — An earthquake was detected in Delaware Bay not far from Dover Base Housing in Delaware today.

The U.S. Geological Survey initially reported that the earthquake registered a 5.1 magnitude, before revising it down to 4.4.

People quickly took to social media to share their surprise at the rare Northeast occurrence.

The earthquake was even detected in Connecticut.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage thus far.

