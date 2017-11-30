4.4 magnitude earthquake detected off East Coast

(ABC News/WTNH) — An earthquake was detected in Delaware Bay not far from Dover Base Housing in Delaware today.

The U.S. Geological Survey initially reported that the earthquake registered a 5.1 magnitude, before revising it down to 4.4.

People quickly took to social media to share their surprise at the rare Northeast occurrence.

Either there was just an earthquake or there is a ghost in my apartment because my furniture all started to move at once… — Maggie Klatt (@maggieklatt21) November 30, 2017

Was that just an #earthquake, or did my entire house just shake for another reason?! #philly — jesseka (@jesseka) November 30, 2017

Anyone else feel a 10-second earthquake in the Philly suburbs? — Todd Sandler (@tsandler) November 30, 2017

The earthquake was even detected in Connecticut.

Seismograms in #Westport and #NewHaven picking up the 4.1 magnitude #Earthquake that was centered near Dover, DE pic.twitter.com/w7IEw9J4ib — Fred Campagna (@FredCampagna) November 30, 2017

There have been no reports of injuries or damage thus far.