8 Minute Meals: easy gourmet pesto

(WTNH) — The traveling Epicurean Michel Vejar makes an easy gourmet pesto in the kitchen.
Ingredients for Pesto:
1 pkg. 2-3 cups of fresh basil leaves
1/2-3/4 cup grated Reggiano Parmesan
1 lg. garlic clove put thru garlic press
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
salt & pepper
dash of sriracha
Directions for Pesto:
- Take the basil leaves off of the stems and place them into the food processor with the pressed garlic.
- Begin to pulse while drizzling in all of the olive oil thru the top opening of the food processor.
- Once you finish adding the oil you may need to stop and scrape the sides with a spatula if you see large pieces of basil leaves.
- Pulse once more, then add the parmesan.
- Pulse a couple more times to blend, taste and add salt and pepper and tabasco if you want a little kick to it.
- Pulse once more to combine.
- The pesto is ready to use.
- Serve on PASTA and sautéed or grilled shrimp, fish, chicken, pork or steak!…mmm!
- If you want to save the pesto put it into a plastic container and drizzle about 1 Tbsp of olive oil right on top, lay a piece of Saran wrap right on top of the new layer of olive oil so there isn’t any air touching (This will keep the basil from oxidizing and turning brown).
- At this point you can either keep in the refrigerator for up to 2 days or put it into the freezer.
- When you are ready to use the frozen pesto take it out the night before and let it thaw in the refrigerator.
- Now that you have this delicious pesto you can easily make the Crostinis with Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto and Roasted Tomato appetizer.
Ingredients for Roasted Tomatoes:
- 1 lb. grape or cherry tomatoes
- 2-3 tbsp olive oil
- s&p to taste
Directions for Roasted Tomatoes:
- Slice tomatoes in half, drizzle on olive oil and S&P and roast in a 400º oven for 15-20 minutes