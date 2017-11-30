8 Minute Meals: easy gourmet pesto

(WTNH) — The traveling Epicurean Michel Vejar makes an easy gourmet pesto in the kitchen.

Ingredients for Pesto:

1 pkg. 2-3 cups of fresh basil leaves
1/2-3/4 cup grated Reggiano Parmesan
1 lg. garlic clove put thru garlic press
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
salt & pepper
dash of sriracha

Directions for Pesto: 

  1. Take the basil leaves off of the stems and place them into the food processor with the pressed garlic.
  2. Begin to pulse while drizzling in all of the olive oil thru the top opening of the food processor.
  3. Once you finish adding the oil you may need to stop and scrape the sides with a spatula if you see large pieces of basil leaves.
  4. Pulse once more, then add the parmesan.
  5. Pulse a couple more times to blend, taste and add salt and pepper and tabasco if you want a little kick to it.
  6. Pulse once more to combine.
  7. The pesto is ready to use.
  8. Serve on PASTA and sautéed or grilled shrimp, fish, chicken, pork or steak!…mmm!
  9. If you want to save the pesto put it into a plastic container and drizzle about 1 Tbsp of olive oil right on top, lay a piece of Saran wrap right on top of the new layer of olive oil so there isn’t any air touching (This will keep the basil from oxidizing and turning brown).
  10. At this point you can either keep in the refrigerator for up to 2 days or put it into the freezer.
  11. When you are ready to use the frozen pesto take it out the night before and let it thaw in the refrigerator.
  12. Now that you have this delicious pesto you can easily make the Crostinis with Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto and Roasted Tomato appetizer

Ingredients for Roasted Tomatoes:

  • 1 lb. grape or cherry tomatoes
  • 2-3 tbsp olive oil
  • s&p to taste

Directions for Roasted Tomatoes:

  1. Slice tomatoes in half, drizzle on olive oil and S&P and roast in a 400º oven for 15-20 minutes

