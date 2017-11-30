Bradley Airport offering travelers “therapy dogs”

Related Coverage Therapy dog day at the Capitol, advocates push for new law

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH)–We all know that holiday travel at the airport can be stressful, and now Bradley International Airport is offering travelers a special treat. They’re calling them “Bradley Buddies.”

Volunteers from ‘Bright Spot Therapy Dogs‘ are in the airport twice a week to spread some puppy love. They wear vests saying, “please pet the dogs.” Who can resist that, right?

Travelers of all ages slow down to pet the pooches, and in turn, often open up about why they are traveling. Airport officials say going to the dogs seems to be doing everyone some good.

“The reaction from passengers here has been amazing. As the dogs roam the terminal, the passengers seem to be attracted right to the dogs, and they have a very calming effect on our passengers,” a Bradley spokesman said.

“Sometimes the travelers will share with us some sad reasons why they’re traveling. Perhaps a family member is ill or has passed away, and the dogs give everyone comfort, whether you’re sharing something joyful, or something that’s a little bit difficult.”

Bradley hopes to expand the pet therapy program to be a daily offering. Bright Spot Therapy Pets says they are looking to train more handlers and dogs to help spread more travel joy.