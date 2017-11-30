Connecticut Christmas shops bring the holiday magic

(WTNH) — Are you looking for something unique? Perhaps an item from far away, or even right next door!

You’ll surely find magic in this 150-year-old post and beam barn which houses The Pink Sleigh owned by Brett and Susan Haddad.

“We’ve had customers coming here since the store opened and I enjoy hearing their stories…Collected over the years,” explained Susan.

Many folks visit this winter wonderland to add a precious item to an existing collection.

“It’s really touching to hear peoples’ stories and I love seeing peoples’ reactions,” she said.

From Westbrook, we travel to Wilton, home of The Historical Christmas Barn.

“It’s the Lambert House, built almost 300 years ago,” said co-owner Jennifer Bean. “It was the first house built in Wilton.”

“Everybody’s happy, and if they’re not happy when they come in, they’re usually happy when they leave,” she continued.

Jennifer and her business partner and husband, Gary, say visitors are often looking for an ornament that honors a special or humorous memory.

“A lady came in – her brother had given her a s’more that was still really hot. It burned her mouth when they were 12, but she had to have a s’mores ornament and we had them!” explained the couple.

This holiday village isn’t just a display, it creates an opportunity to bond.

From fresh inventory, to nostalgia. A trip to a classic Christmas shop means warmth during the chilliest season.

“I kind of feel like we have to carry on this tradition for people to come here,” explained Susan Haddad.

“I just hope we put joy in their hearts,” echoed Gary Bean.