Cruisin’ Connecticut – 77 Years of Christmas Tradition at Amato’s Toy & Hobby 

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – We are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Middletown, home of Amato’s Toy & Hobby shop.

Owner, Diane Gervais explains the store’s history:

We’ve been on Main Street for 77 years. We’re all about hands-on fun. We have a curated collection of toys and hobbies from around the world. You can come in and touch and learn about our toys.

The store is packed with nostalgic games, hobby cars, RC cars, drones and more! The store has become a Christmas destination in Connecticut:

I helped pick out their new baby gifts. Now they’re picking out gifts for their grand babies, so it’s a lot of fun.

… said Gervais.

You can also head downstairs to their “Train Land,” where over 20,000 people have visited the collection of hundreds of trains and hobbies.

Visit Amato’s Toy & Hobby: 395 Main St, Middletown, CT 06457

