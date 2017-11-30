Crumbling foundation tax deduction at risk in GOP tax bill

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP/WTNH) — A potential tax write-off for Connecticut homeowners with crumbling foundations is potentially at risk in Congress.

Democratic Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy were attempting Thursday to amend the Republican Senate tax bill, which abolishes the tax deduction for property casualty losses except those stemming from federally declared disasters.

Sen. Blumenthal introduced an amendment to the tax bill that would strike the provision repealing the casualty loss deduction from the bill. Sen. Murphy has introduced a Motion to Commit to direct the Senate Finance Committee to remove the provision from the bill.

“Just a week after the Trump administration agreed to provide help to homeowners in Connecticut, Senate Republicans are trying to screw it up,” Sen. Murphy said in a press release sent late Thursday afternoon. “People living with crumbling foundations have been through so much already. They don’t deserve to be jerked around like this. This is another reason we’re fighting tooth and nail against this disaster of a bill.”

Sen. Blumenthal told News 8 Investigator George Colli that now is the time for northeast Connecticut homeowners to let Republican Senators know the impact the elimination of the deduction will have on them.

“The repeal of the casualty loss deduction would cruelly reverse the relief granted for homeowners who have suffered severe and costly property damage due to extenuating circumstances beyond their control – from fires, to vandalism, to crumbling foundations,” said Blumenthal. “I’ve heard firsthand from Connecticut homeowners who have endured extreme financial and emotional stress because of property damage.”

Homeowners learned last week that the Internal Revenue Service had agreed that taxpayers with foundations deteriorating because of the presence of an iron sulfide can deduct 75 percent of their unreimbursed repair costs from their federal taxes as a casualty loss.

Sen. Blumenthal says it’s unclear if his and Sen. Murphy’s amendment restoring the deduction will be called.

Hundreds, possibly thousands of homeowners in the northeast corner of Connecticut and in Western and Central Massachusetts are suffering from the crumbling basement walls. A state report found the cause is likely a mineral call pyrrhotite that is found in the aggregate used to make the concrete.

The vote on the amendment and final bill could come as early as late Thursday night.