Emotional reunion as fire victim is set to meet first responders

By Published:
(File)

WATERRFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An emotional reunion is expected as 74-year-old Grace Rogers meets the Goshen firefighters who rescued her and a Guinea pig from a smoky home.

The ADT home security company is making this reunion happen and is even flying in two Texas Dispatchers from 1,700 miles away to meet her and the firefighters.

Rogers was visiting her daughter and her family in Waterford when the fire broke out in the basement of their Spinnaker Road home. Alone and somewhat immobile, Grace panicked as she saw smoke.

The home’s security system activated and an emergency signal was received at ADT’s monitoring center in Texas. From there, Goshen firefighters were dispatched and were able to rescue Grace.

ADT says so far this year ten people in Connecticut have died in a fire and nationwide a person is killed in a residential fire every 169 minutes.

