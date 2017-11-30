“Fantasy of Lights” features more than 60 displays, 100,000 bulbs

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–The New Haven Green isn’t the only place to catch some great lights this holiday season.

The Fantasy of Lights at Lighthouse Point Park in New Haven features more than 60 animated light displays, and over 100,000 bulbs coming together to make up the fun.

You can enhance your experience with 3-D glasses, which bring up gingerbread men and other holiday-themed accompaniments.

Be sure to tune in to News 8 at Noon and 5 p.m. over the next few weeks for your “Fantasy of Lights” Forecast!

