Fun on the New Haven Green for News 8’s Lighting Up the Holidays

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s the season to rejoice with family, friends and fun!

From carriage rides through the city to shopping on local street corners, a great time was had on Thursday night by those in the Elm City!

Voices of young and old created the magical sounds of the season.

News 8’s Ryan Kristafer and the team covered all of the action right from the New Haven Green.

We were proud to be a part of kicking off such a wondrous time of the year!