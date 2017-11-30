Girl asks Santa for a nap for Christmas

Related Coverage Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting attracts thousands

(WTNH) — Along with the tree lighting in New Haven on Thursday night, kids all over are visiting Santa and telling him what they want for Christmas.

One little girl in Texas had a unique request this year, and of course, Santa had to oblige.

Related Content: Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting attracts thousands

She wanted to take a nap, so that’s exactly what Santa and the girl did.

The two took a nice little cat nap in his chair, making for an interesting Christmas gift we’re sure both won’t soon forget!