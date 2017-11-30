Girl asks Santa for a nap for Christmas

By Published:

(WTNH) — Along with the tree lighting in New Haven on Thursday night, kids all over are visiting Santa and telling him what they want for Christmas.

One little girl in Texas had a unique request this year, and of course, Santa had to oblige.

Related Content: Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting attracts thousands

She wanted to take a nap, so that’s exactly what Santa and the girl did.

The two took a nice little cat nap in his chair, making for an interesting Christmas gift we’re sure both won’t soon forget!

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s