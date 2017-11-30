Group home owners settle lawsuit for $1.325 million

SALEM, Conn. (AP) — Five people have settled a lawsuit with the operating company of a now-closed group home in Connecticut after they were attacked by one of its residents.

The Day reports the Salem residents settled the lawsuit against Key Human Services Inc. Nov. 15 for $1.325 million. The lawsuit will be split between them.

Patricia Anderson, Linda and Stanley Motyl, and Shaun and Joseph Formica Jr. each filed lawsuits in August 2016. They claimed a resident left the nearby home without his medication and attempted to break into their homes in May 2, 2015.

The plaintiffs say the resident threatened to kill them, and both Shaun and Joseph Formica claimed physical injuries.

The group home closed by the end of May 2015.

