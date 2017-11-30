Harry Potter puts a curse on Barnes & Noble’s sales

By Published:
This Wednesday, May 3, 2017, photo shows a Barnes & Noble store in Omaha, Neb. Shares in bookseller Barnes & Noble tumbled Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, after the company reported a sharp drop in quarterly sales. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

(AP) — Call it the curse of Harry Potter.

Shares in bookseller Barnes & Noble tumbled 12 percent Thursday after the company reported a sharp drop in quarterly sales.

It said part of the blame was that in the same period last year, its sales got a big boost by the release of “Harry Potter and The Cursed Child.” There was no similar hot seller in this year’s quarter.

The New York-based company’s total sales fell nearly 8 percent in its fiscal second quarter that ended Oct. 28 compared to last year, fueling a loss of $30.1 million. The company had a loss of $20.4 million in the same quarter last year.

Related Content: Connecticut author Amy Newmark releases new book

Its sales at established stores fell 6.3 percent, with the company attributing half of that decline to the sales period being compared to last year’s quarter that featured the release of the script book for the Harry Potter play of the same name. The company blamed the remainder of the decline on its non-book products and said it would focus more on selling books while trimming its toy and game selections.

It said it expects sales at established stores to be about flat for the rest of its fiscal year.

Two weeks ago, Barnes & Noble’s shares surged after activist investor Sandell Asset Management proposed buying the bookseller and taking it private. Barnes & Noble said it did not take the offer seriously.

The company said it had a loss of 41 cents per share for the quarter. Three analysts surveyed expected an average loss of 26 cents for the quarter. In the second quarter last year, Barnes & Noble lost 29 cents per share.

Barnes & Noble posted revenue of $791.1 million in the period, less than the $811 million two analysts surveyed had expected.

Shares in Barnes & Noble Inc. fell 12.2 percent, to $6.85 in afternoon trading. The company’s shares have dropped more than 45 percent in the past 12 months.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s