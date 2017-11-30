Hartford Hospital participates in new stroke protocol

(WTNH) — Treatment for ischemic stroke is traditionally takes place within the first six hours after the event. A new study suggests this amount of time may not be enough.

Results from the DAWN stroke trial show that select patients suffering a stroke caused by a blood clot blocking blood flow to the brain recovered better with additional medical therapy.

Under past protocols, select patients were given tissue plasminogen (TPA) within three to four hours to help dissolve the clot. But under a new protocol following the DAWN study, patients are screened using tissue-based imaging technology that pinpoints the area of damage caused by the stroke, locates salvageable area of brain tissue, and can establish a timeline for when the stroke occurred. The new protocol brings the window of care from six hours to 24 hours.

Hartford Hospital began participating in the new stroke protocol in September. Hartford HealthCare Ayer Neuroscience Institute neurologists and emergency department providers from across the board are being trained to use the imaging software.

Dr. Mark Alberts, Physician-in-Chief of the Hartford Health Care Ayer Neuroscience Institute says this new protocol gives stroke patients a better chance to recover, return to their families, and live a productive life.