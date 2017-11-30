Internet Sensation: “Crying Nintendo Kid” from CT Still Sobbing 29 Years Later

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – In 1988, Wallingford native, Steve Bassoli got his first Nintendo. He went crazy, crying and screaming for joy. He uploaded the video to Youtube two days ago, and since has received over 1 million views.

The internet sensation “Crying Nintendo Kid” video has spread across social media, and 29 years later… he’s still sobbing. He’s actually Ryan Kristafer’s childhood friend, so he stopped by the CT Style studio to chat about the experience of the video, and how it’s “leveled up” his week.

Watch the funny interview to see why Bassoli is still crying, and our surprise gift to him.