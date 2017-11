KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH)– Killingly High School has been given the green light to return back to class Thursday after an oil spill on Wednesday.

WINY radio reports a staff member noticed liquid in a classroom and quickly realized an oil company put the oil in the wrong tank, causing it to overflow.

The oil spill led to an evacuation and early dismissal students and staff at the school.

Classes that are normally scheduled in the Agriculture Education Center have been moved.