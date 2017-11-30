Legislative leaders scramble to fix Medicare Savings Program

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A scramble at the State Capitol to try to fix the “Medicare Savings Program.”

With more than 100,000 Connecticut seniors and the disabled facing the loss of $134 a month coverage for Medicare Premiums, plus more for deductibles and co-pays for some who qualify, legislative leaders are scrambling to find a way to keep this cut from going into effect in just 31 days.

State lawmakers are being swamped by calls and e-mails from affected residents and their families.

Some legislative leaders say they will have to bring state lawmakers back to Hartford within the next couple of weeks to change this cut but they have to find someplace else to cut in order to keep the books balanced.

