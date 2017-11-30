Lighting Up The Holidays: Trinity Church Choir Performances

(WTNH) — A big part of News 8’s “Lighting Up The Holidays” special involved multiple versions of the choir from the Trinity Church on the green in New Haven. We thank all of the singers and musicians for helping make our special brighter!

In the first clip at the top of this page, the full choir sings ‘Silent Night’

Next up, the children’s choir sings ‘We Wish you a Merry Christmas’

The full choir performs a beautiful version of ‘Oh Holy Night’

The children’s choir sings ‘What Child Is This?’

Finally, here is the children’s choir version of ‘Silent Night’