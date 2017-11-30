Local father set to be deported seeks sanctuary in New Haven church

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A New Haven father of three set to be deported back to Ecuador is seeking sanctuary in a New Haven church Thursday.

Unidad Latina en Accion says that Nelson Pinos has decided to take Sanctuary in the First and Summerfield United Methodist Church in downtown New Haven. Pinos was scheduled to be deported Thursday back to his native Ecuador.

“The decision to take Sanctuary is not an easy one. Nelson has decided to leave his work and his freedom behind to stay with his family. The New Haven community stands by his decision,” said Jesus Morales, an activist with Unidad Latina en Accion (ULA) in a release.

Pinos came to the U.S. from Ecuador 25 years ago and has been trying to get citizenship since then, but he’s been denied. He also has been checking in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, every few months.

“I’m not a criminal,” Pinos told News 8. “I’ve never done anything wrong. I pay my taxes.”

Pinos is a husband and father of three kids, ages 15, 12 and 5. All of them were born in the United States, and all are American citizens.

“We’re all devastated. We’re all crying almost every day,” said Pinos. “We try not to cry in front of the kids,” said Pinos.

Pinos has been getting some help from community advocates and a rally is being held in support of him and Milton Serrano, a New Britain father also facing deportation, in front of ICE headquarters in Hartford.

