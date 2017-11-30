Local photographer captures Connecticut holiday magic in book

CHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The bucolic small town of Chester is so charming during the holidays.

Caryn B. Davis, a photographer, lives in the middle of that storybook village, in a historic home which was once a hotel.

From a perch overlooking the town, that she adores at Christmas, Davis decided to set off on a journey to take photos and put them into a book called “A Connecticut Christmas.”

Two years ago, Davis set out to capture Connecticut during the holidays. She found twilight was perfect.

One such moment was in Essex, and it became the cover.

“I found that we live in an extremely beautiful state,” David said. “Litchfield County I loved. I didn’t realize how gorgeous that is, and timeless. Still untouched in that area.”

Davis spent a lot of time in coastal towns, including New Haven where she found its green to be remarkable.

“That was absolutely gorgeous, I loved the old green and some of the old architecture with the new architecture and that tree in the middle of it all,” she stated.

“It’s definitely magical here at Christmastime and particularly when it snows,” she explained.

Davis is known for her images of architecture, especially historic photos which aligns with the place she calls home.

There are paintings throughout the home done by her husband, Leif Nilsson. Above the fire place is one he did of their home in the wintertime.

This was Davis’ first holiday book, but she is thinking there could be more in this genre of Connecticut and perhaps all around New England.