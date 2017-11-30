Man sentenced for having illegal explosive devices at home

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A New York man has been sentenced to prison for illegally manufacturing and possessing explosives that were found at his former residence in Connecticut.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Connecticut says 57-year-old Mark D. Huber, of Mahopac, New York, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Connecticut to serve two years and four months in prison, following by three years of supervised release.

Connecticut State Police were called to a home in Warren, Connecticut, in July 2016 after items appearing to be explosive devices were discovered in the garage.

Prosecutors say Huber manufactured a powder when he lived there that can be used as the explosive charge.

They say explosive devices were seized in Connecticut and more fuses and explosive devices were found at his New York residence.