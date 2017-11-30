Man wanted for multiple robberies of same West Hartford gas station

By Published:
Surveillance from the robbery committed on 6/28/17. (West Hartford Police)

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– West Hartford Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man who they believe has robbed the same gas station four times this year since June.

Police say the Sunoco gas station, at 669 Farmington Avenue, has been robbed four times between June and this past Wednesday. The robberies occurred on June 28th at 2:22 p.m.; October 22nd at 4:31 p.m.; November 9th at 6:32 p.m.; and November 29th at 5:58 p.m.

west hartford suspect 3 Man wanted for multiple robberies of same West Hartford gas station
Surveillance from the robbery committed on 10/22/17. (West Hartford Police)

It is believed that all of those robberies were committed by the same man. In each robbery, police say the man was armed with a gun.

Police are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the man who was captured on surveillance camera in each robbery.

west hartford suspect 4 Man wanted for multiple robberies of same West Hartford gas station
Surveillance from the robbery committed on 11/9/17. (West Hartford Police)

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his forties or fifties, who appears to have a tattoo on his left forearm in a photo from the first robbery.

Police say the man may live somewhere in the area north of Farmington Avenue/ North Beacon Street as he has been seen fleeing on foot in that direction several times.

west hartford suspect 1 Man wanted for multiple robberies of same West Hartford gas station
Surveillance from the robbery committed on 11/29/17. (West Hartford Police)

Anyone who has any information on the robberies or the suspect is urged to contact West Hartford Police at 860-523-5203.

