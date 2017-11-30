MTA police seek possible witness to incident at Union Station

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority are looking to identify an individual who was at New Haven’s Union Station on Nov. 8.

MTA Police say the individual may have witnessed an incident at the station around 10:40 a.m. that day. Authorities did not say what that incident entailed.

The witness is wanted for questioning by officials.

Anyone with information on the incident or on the individual is asked to contact MTA Police at 718-361-2201. Callers are asked to reference case number 17-22736.