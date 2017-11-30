MTA police seek possible witness to incident at Union Station

By Published: Updated:
If you have any information on this individual you are asked to contact MTA Police. (Photo: MTA Police)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority are looking to identify an individual who was at New Haven’s Union Station on Nov. 8.

MTA Police say the individual may have witnessed an incident at the station around 10:40 a.m. that day. Authorities did not say what that incident entailed.

The witness is wanted for questioning by officials.

Anyone with information on the incident or on the individual is asked to contact MTA Police at 718-361-2201. Callers are asked to reference case number 17-22736.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s