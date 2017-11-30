New Haven- bike share program gets ready to roll out

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– In two weeks the city of New Haven will be rolling out hundreds of bikes for people to share. Alex Egilman said, “They’ve been rolling out these programs across the U.S and across the world so why not here in New Haven. The city said the bike share program will make it easier for people to get around.

bikes2 New Haven bike share program gets ready to roll out

 

Laurence Grotheer, New Haven spokesman added, “You take a bike, you ride to where you are going and you leave it without having to worry about parking and worry about burning gas, without having to worry about traffic delays. The city of New Haven invested in bike lanes but cyclists say it is not enough. Alex Egilman told NEWS8, “I think they need to do a lot more to improve safety and just make more bike lanes across the city.”

The city said this is just a pilot program but they hope it will appeal to the youth. Grotheer added, “New Haven is in many respects a college town. There are four or five large colleges with young people.” Cyclists told NEWS8 it’s a good idea.

Egilman said, “Make biking more accessible in New Haven particularly for the people who don’t have their bikes.” Chris Sakou added, “Obviously it is hard to find a parking spot so it will be a good way to move around.”

 

bikes New Haven bike share program gets ready to roll out

