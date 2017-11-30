New Haven man receives jail time for illegal gun possession

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man will spend time behind bars after being sentenced for illegal gun possession.

According to court documents and statements made in court, U.S. Marshals arrested 21-year-old Jahmal Gibbs on Feb. 26, 2016.

Gibbs, a previously convicted felon, was found to have a loaded .357 caliber revolver in his apartment, violating federal law.

On Nov. 2, 2016, Gibbs pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.

He was sentenced on Wednesday to two years of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release.