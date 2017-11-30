New Haven uses dump trucks to deter NYC attack repeat at tree lighting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s lit! The New Haven Christmas tree that is.

“It’s awesome,” said Wendy Parrera, who brought her children to see city leaders flip the switch to light up thousands of stringed lights on the tree. “I just came to see the Christmas tree lighting up. That’s why we are so excited.”

Thousands of families also turned out to watch the tree light up, and News 8’s Anne Craig and Joe Furey covered the event live. Yet, there was something new most people did not even notice.

Heavy duty snow plow dump trucks were positioned at the entrances around the New Haven Green to prevent a potential terrorist from barreling through the crowd like the recent truck attack against pedestrians in New York City.

“That’s good because you never know,” Parrera said. “Crazy people are on the streets.”

“I think that’s good planning to plan ahead to prevent anything tragic from happening, especially down here,” said Jim Mesner, of Hamden.

News 8’s Mario Boone asked Valerie Brown, who attended the event, if the trucks made her and her children feel safer. “Oh, yes,” Brown said. “Yes!

With the added safety, those in attendance were able to enjoy a joyous start to the holiday season.