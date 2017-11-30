New Milford’s Silo Cooking School famous for Gingerbread House classes

(WTNH)–Traditions are so important this time of year. So, News 8’s Sarah Cody took us to the Hunt Hill Farm in New Milford to check out the Silo Cooking School’s famous gingerbread house classes.

We’re visited the homestead of Ruth and Skitch Henderson, who had a big cooking school. Skitch was part of the “New York Pops,” and was on the Johnny Carson Show.

“We have our main ingredients, which are ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and good old baking soda and salt,” said Nancy Stuart. “It’s a family tradition. People come year after year, and they make their houses bigger and better every year.”

Stuart took us threw the steps of making a beautiful gingerbread house.

“We say it looks like a piece of leather [before you put it in the oven],” she said.

