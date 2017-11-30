News 8’s Lighting Up the Holidays

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–‘Tis the season to rejoice with family, friends and fun. Connecticut has its own sort of beauty and majesty to it this time of year. It’s really a special place to be for the holidays.

From carriage rides through the city, to shopping on local street corners, and the sounds of the season with voices young and old, you’ll find everything you need to make this season special. News 8 was lighting up the holidays on Thursday night, live from the New Haven Green.

News 8’s Anne Craig got a chance to check out rehearsal at “The Nutcracker,” which is a favorite of many during the holidays. Our own Stephanie Simoni caught up with a local artist who was chosen to design an ornament for the White House‘s Christmas tree. We also visited a famous gingerbread house cooking class.

You can find a list of some of the best Santa Activities going on in Connecticut in the video below, plus hear some carols, and take a look at the Christmas tree being used for the celebration on the New Haven Green.

One family takes decorating for the holiday season to the extreme, to the delight of many in one Connecticut neighborhood, plus take a look at some of the Christmas movies being shot in Connecticut.

Finally, we wrap up our holiday celebration with a visit from Santa and Ryan Kristafer Kringle, plus hear from Yale’s Alley Cats.