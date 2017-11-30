Operation Fuel accepting applications for home heating assistance

By Published:
- FILE - Home heating oil delivery (WTNH / Tina Detelj)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–If you need help paying to heat your home this winter, now is the time to apply.

Operation Fuel and its statewide network of fuel banks will begin taking energy assistance applications on Friday, December 1 for the upcoming heating season.

Families and individuals who are in financial crisis and need energy assistance should call 211 to find their closest fuel bank.

Related Content: Applications being accepted for home heating assistance

Last year, Operation Fuel helped 8,000 families statewide.

The nonprofit says it provided more than $3.3 million in energy assistance.

They are also accepting donations.

Related Content: Fall furnace tune-up tips

For more information on Operation Fuel, or to make a donation, head to www.operationfuel.org.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s