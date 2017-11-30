Operation Fuel accepting applications for home heating assistance

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–If you need help paying to heat your home this winter, now is the time to apply.

Operation Fuel and its statewide network of fuel banks will begin taking energy assistance applications on Friday, December 1 for the upcoming heating season.

Families and individuals who are in financial crisis and need energy assistance should call 211 to find their closest fuel bank.

Last year, Operation Fuel helped 8,000 families statewide.

The nonprofit says it provided more than $3.3 million in energy assistance.

They are also accepting donations.

For more information on Operation Fuel, or to make a donation, head to www.operationfuel.org.