Preparing for a bad flu season

(WTNH) — There have already been quite a few cases of flu in Connecticut, and the early indicators say it’s only going to be a bad flu season.

“The experience in Australia was that the flu vaccine was not as effective as we would like this year, and there was a lot of influenza,” said Dr. Joseph Garner with Hartford HealthCare.

Dr. Garner says Australia just came out of winter and flu season, and it was a nasty one because the vaccine wasn’t as effective.

“And they really generate our vaccine based on what is happening in the southern hemisphere. But, during that next six-months, things can change,” he said.

Dr. Garner says even though the flu vaccine is still being adjusted to our version of the flu strain, it is still the best defense against the illness. You should also wash your hands, and be careful of items like door knobs and cell phones which collect bacteria.

“Be very careful of touching things and then touching your mucous membranes,” Dr. Garner emphasized. “Your lips, your eyes, your nose. You can transmit virus on your hands as well.”

And keep in mind if you are sick and have the symptoms of a runny nose, a cough, or a fever, you can give it to others even after you stop exhibiting symptoms.