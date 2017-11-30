Report: CVS-Aetna deal nearing completion

(WTNH) — CVS is getting closer to finalizing a deal to buy Aetna.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the deal is worth more than $66 billion and may be announced on Monday.

The report says it is still possible that the two companies could fail to reach a deal.

Combing with Aetna would help CVS protect its stake in the pharmacy market if Amazon jumps into prescription drugs.

