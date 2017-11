JEWETT CITY, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are searching for a man caught on camera robbing a New London County gas station at gun-point.

Police say on Wednesday around 6 p.m., the man went into the BestWay Gas Station in Jewett City and pointed his gun at the clerk.

According to officials, the man grabbed cash from the clerk before fleeing the scene on foot.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, you’re asked to contact Connecticut State Police.