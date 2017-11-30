State Police search for suspect in Jewett City armed robbery

By Published:
- FILE - Connecticut State Police Cruiser (WTNH / Tina Detelj)

JEWETT CITY, Conn. (WTNH)– State Police are searching for the man who allegedly robbed a Jewett City gas station at gunpoint on Wednesday night.

Police say at around 6:11 p.m., troopers responded to the report of an armed robbery at the Bestway gas station, at 211 North Main Street. The store clerk told troopers that a man had entered the store with a black firearm and demanded money from the cash register.

After taking an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect then fled the store on foot and headed south on North Main Street. No one was injured.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man, who is about 5’10” tall with a heavy build. He was seen wearing a red bandanna on his face and a dark colored hoodie during the robbery.

Troopers and a state police K9 searched the area but were unable to find him.

The incident remains under investigation by the Eastern District Major Crimes. Anyone with information on the armed robbery or suspect is urged to call detectives at 860-848-6500 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s