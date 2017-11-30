State Police search for suspect in Jewett City armed robbery

JEWETT CITY, Conn. (WTNH)– State Police are searching for the man who allegedly robbed a Jewett City gas station at gunpoint on Wednesday night.

Police say at around 6:11 p.m., troopers responded to the report of an armed robbery at the Bestway gas station, at 211 North Main Street. The store clerk told troopers that a man had entered the store with a black firearm and demanded money from the cash register.

After taking an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect then fled the store on foot and headed south on North Main Street. No one was injured.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man, who is about 5’10” tall with a heavy build. He was seen wearing a red bandanna on his face and a dark colored hoodie during the robbery.

Troopers and a state police K9 searched the area but were unable to find him.

The incident remains under investigation by the Eastern District Major Crimes. Anyone with information on the armed robbery or suspect is urged to call detectives at 860-848-6500 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637.