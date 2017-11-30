‘The Great Christmas Light Fight’ returns for the holidays, CT family competes

Tom Parent, News 8 Photojournalist & Matt Dillane, WTNH.com staff Published:

DAYVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A holiday program is returning to ABC.

The “Great Christmas Light Fight” is returning for a fifth season.

This year, a Connecticut family is a decorating their home to the extreme in hopes of getting the ultimate prize.

News 8 caught up with the Amarante family from Dayville to hear what they had to say about the process of getting their home ready for the holidays.

The Great Christmas Light Fight premiers on Monday, Dec. 4 at 8 p.m.

Watch the video above for more!

