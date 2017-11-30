Tribe won’t release details of casino patron death

Related Coverage State joins Connecticut tribes in federal lawsuit

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (AP) — The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation is refusing to release a report by its police department that details an escalator fall that killed a patron at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut in October.

The refusal reveals an apparent loophole in a 2014 agreement with the state that gave tribal police more authority to police the reservation, including the tribe-run casino.

The agreement says tribal police must follow state laws regarding municipal police and release criminal investigation records, but makes no mention of non-criminal information that local police routinely release.

The Day (http://bit.ly/2ALkMyr) newspaper requested information on the escalator fall and was told by tribe spokeswoman Lori Potter last week that tribal police weren’t required to release it.

The Associated Press requested the report Wednesday. Tribal officials were still reviewing the request Thursday.