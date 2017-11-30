Volunteers to pack thousands of meals for hunger relief in Haiti

By Published:
(WTNH / Report-It / Susan Bonaventura)

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– More than 150 volunteers will be packing 55,000 meals on Thursday to be donated toward hunger relief in Haiti.

Students at Notre Dame High School in West Haven are partnering with the Rotary Clubs of West Haven, New Haven, and Orange, Halsey Associates of New Haven, and Harvest Pack of Waterbury for the project.

The students will start packing the meals at the high school in West Haven from 3:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The meals will be delivered to St. Therese School in Haiti, which is a mission and school run by the Little Brothers of St. Therese. Oversight of the meals’ shipment is in conjunction with “Helping Haitian Children” a non-profit organization in Avon.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s