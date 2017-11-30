Volunteers to pack thousands of meals for hunger relief in Haiti

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– More than 150 volunteers will be packing 55,000 meals on Thursday to be donated toward hunger relief in Haiti.

Students at Notre Dame High School in West Haven are partnering with the Rotary Clubs of West Haven, New Haven, and Orange, Halsey Associates of New Haven, and Harvest Pack of Waterbury for the project.

The students will start packing the meals at the high school in West Haven from 3:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The meals will be delivered to St. Therese School in Haiti, which is a mission and school run by the Little Brothers of St. Therese. Oversight of the meals’ shipment is in conjunction with “Helping Haitian Children” a non-profit organization in Avon.