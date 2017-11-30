Waterbury school closes after asbestos problem reported

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– A Waterbury school is closed for the rest of the week after a report of an asbestos problem.

Officials at the Children’s Community School tell News 8 that the school is closed on Thursday and Friday after someone called the Waterbury Health Department to report a major asbestos problem.

The administrative assistant of the school says that while the old building does have normal wear and tear, no one from the Health Department has officially said there was an asbestos problem yet. The Health Department has however tested the air quality of the school, but those results were not yet released.

However, since this claim involves the health of children, the school is airing on the side of caution and canceling classes for students and staff for the rest of the week.