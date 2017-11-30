West Haven man arrested in Milford hit and run

Published:
-FILE- Milford Police cruiser (WTNH - Kevin Frederick)

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A West Haven man was arrested in an alleged hit and run in Milford that left a motorcyclist injured on Wednesday.

Police say officers responded to an accident in the area of Bridgeport Avenue and Avery Avenue in which a car struck a motorcycle. The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the car fled the scene of the crash before officers arrived. However,  a witness to the accident followed the car and called police to a home on Carlson Avenue, where the car was taken.

After an investigation, the driver, 20-year-old Gordon Farrell, was arrested and charged with failure to grant right of way and evading responsibility. He was held on a $500 bond.

