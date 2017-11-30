Why this flu season could be a bad one

(ABC News) – ‘Tis the season – the flu season.

Many Americans hoping to celebrate the holidays will find themselves curled up with a bowl of chicken noodle soup instead.

A top official at the National Institutes of Health is sending out a warning that this flu season may be a doozy.

Dr. Anthony Fauci points to data on Australia’s flu season this year, which is just coming to a close.

The findings are not reassuring. Australia suffered its worst bout with the virus in years.

Furthermore, the vaccine is only 10% effective against the main strain of flu.

America’s flu often mirrors the experience of Australia.

So, what does this mean for us?

The flu vaccine may not be as protective as doctors hoped.

Fortunately, there are steps you can take.

First, get the flu shot anyway. Even if it’s not a silver bullet, it can limit the severity of your flu.

Second, you should wash your hands frequently and avoid people who have the flu.

The third step is to stop the spread. If you’re ill, cover your nose and mouth with tissues when sneezing or coughing.

And please, if you’re sick, stay home!