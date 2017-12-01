Access Health CT announces extended call center hours trough Dec. 22

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s official health insurance marketplace, Access Health CT, announced Friday that they will be extending their call center hours to support people that need help enrolling in healthcare coverage before the end of the enrollment period on December 22.

According to Access Health CT, call center representatives can answer questions about the enrollment process, provide information on the documents needed to enroll, and direct people to where they can get in-person help. Call center staff can also connect people with a certified insurance broker, who can help them select the best plan for themselves and their families.

“With only 22 days left in this open enrollment period, time is our biggest challenge,” said Jim Wadleigh. “That’s why we’re doing all we can to help as many people as possible, including keeping the call center open later into the evening.”

The new hours for the month of December are as follows:

(Source: Access Health CT)

December 1 through December 2

December 1 – 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

December 2 – 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

December 11 through December 21

Monday through Friday – 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Weekends – 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

December 22 – Deadline Day

8:00 a.m. to 12 Midnight

AHCT provides call center assistance in over one hundred languages. The call center can be reached at 1-855-805-4325. You can also get a wealth of health insurance information at Learn.AccessHealthCT.com