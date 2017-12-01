Access Health CT announces extended call center hours trough Dec. 22

By Published:
- FILE - The Access Health CT office in New Haven (WTNH)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s official health insurance marketplace, Access Health CT, announced Friday that they will be extending their call center hours to support people that need help enrolling in healthcare coverage before the end of the enrollment period on December 22.

According to Access Health CT, call center representatives can answer questions about the enrollment process, provide information on the documents needed to enroll, and direct people to where they can get in-person help. Call center staff can also connect people with a certified insurance broker, who can help them select the best plan for themselves and their families.

“With only 22 days left in this open enrollment period, time is our biggest challenge,” said Jim Wadleigh. “That’s why we’re doing all we can to help as many people as possible, including keeping the call center open later into the evening.”

The new hours for the month of December are as follows:
(Source: Access Health CT)
December 1 through December 2
December 1 – 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
December 2 – 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

December 11 through December 21
Monday through Friday – 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Weekends – 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

December 22 – Deadline Day
8:00 a.m. to 12 Midnight

AHCT provides call center assistance in over one hundred languages. The call center can be reached at 1-855-805-4325. You can also get a wealth of health insurance information at Learn.AccessHealthCT.com

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s