American says it has found pilots for most Christmas flights

By Published:
FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, file photo, a pair of American Airlines jets are parked on the airport apron at Miami International Airport in Miami. A scheduling glitch has left American scrambling to find pilots to operate thousands of flights over the busy Christmas holiday period. American said Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, it expects to avoid canceling flights by paying overtime and using reserve pilots. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines said Thursday that only a few hundred of its late-December flights remain without pilots scheduled to fly the plane and the airline has not canceled any holiday-season flights.

The pilots’ union, however, said the staffing shortage caused by scheduling glitch is much more serious.

The Allied Pilots Association said that data from American’s scheduling system still showed “thousands” of flights without full crews. The numbers had not changed much from previous days, said union spokesman Dennis Tajer.

Related: American Airlines doesn’t have enough pilots scheduled for holiday travel

The dispute appears to indicate that American is counting heavily on staffing flights with “reserve” pilots. Those are pilots who are scheduled off but agree to be available for fill-in duty.

Airline spokesman Matt Miller said the system viewed by the union does not register flights that American expects to fill with reserve pilots until the day before the flight. He said the airline keeps a larger number of pilots on reserve in December than other months, and it will also use overtime to entice other pilots to work the unstaffed flights.

The pilots’ union had said that more than 15,000 flights lacked a captain, co-pilot or both when a problem was discovered in the company’s scheduling system. Pilots were allowed to take vacation days in the last two weeks of December even if there wasn’t another pilot available to operate the flight.

American has declined to say how many flights were originally affected, but it did not dispute the union’s initial figure. The airline has about 15,000 pilots and roughly 200,000 flights scheduled during December.

News of the scheduling glitch had caused some passengers to worry that their holiday flights could be canceled for lack of pilots.

Miller said the number of unassigned flights continues to decrease as pilots pick up additional flying assignments. He declined to say how much the scheduling mix-up and overtime payments will cost Fort Worth, Texas-based American Airlines Group Inc.

American is the world’s largest airline.

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s