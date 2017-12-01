Bloomfield Police investigate a suspicious death

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Bloomfield Police are calling a Friday morning death suspicious.

Police say they were dispatched to 326 Cottage Grove Road Friday morning right after midnight.

They arrived on scene to find an unresponsive elderly male laying by the curb-line of the residential part of the street. EMS personnel declared the man dead on scene.

A preliminary investigation led officers to believe that the victim was a possible resident of 326 Cottage Grove Road but they later found the residence to be unoccupied.

Connecticut State Police Major Crimes, Crime Scene Unit as well as the State Inspector responded to the scene.

At this time, the death has been deemed suspicious while officers await a medical examiner’s report.