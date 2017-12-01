Body of man found in Lisbon woods identified

Related Coverage State police investigating after body found in Lisbon woods

LISBON, Conn. (WTNH)– The body of a man who was found in the woods in Lisbon on Monday has been identified Friday.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirms the identity of the deceased man to be 26-year-old David Cloutier III, of Uncasville.

On Monday at around 1:40 p.m., troopers responded to the area of 151 River Road for the report of a dead body that was found in the woods.

Detectives from Major Crimes assumed the investigation, but say at this time there is no criminal aspect.

Anyone with any information on the incident is urged to contact police 860-848-6500 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637.