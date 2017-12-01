Branford community creates memorial garden for late Ben Callahan

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The town of Branford has created a permanent memorial to 10-year-old Ben Callahan, who died tragically while swimming with his brothers in the Branford River this past July.

The memorial is located at the corner of Montowese Street and Tabor Drive, a short distance from where Callahan died from drowning. On July 7th, Ben was playing outside with his two brothers when he lost his footing, fell down an embankment, and into a pipe along the Branford River.

The memorial is enscribed with “Our Warrior #2”. Ben’s nickname was “Warrior”, and he wore #2 on sports teams.

The New Haven Register reports that the spot was cleared, mulched and designed with the help of many in the community including Stacy Bandecchi of Stony Creek Quarry, Branford Land Trust, First Selectman Jamie Cosgrove, Ralph Torre, Van Wilgen’s Garden Center, Holly Warner and Gary Zelinski. In addition, the Branford Garden Club has offered to maintain the plantings.