CDC recommending those with highest risks get tested for HIV

(CNN) – The theme for this year’s World Aids Day is “increasing impact through transparency, accountability, and partnerships.”

Know your status and get tested, according to HIV.gov, more than 1 million people in the U.S. are HIV positive and 1 in 7 of them, don’t even know it.

In 2016, nearly 40,000 people in the U.S. tested positive, according to the Centers For Disease Control And Prevention.

The CDC also says many people with the highest risks of contracting the virus aren’t getting tested.

Those include heterosexuals with promiscuous partners, people who inject drugs, and gay and bisexual men.

With the advances in research and medicine, those who are living with the human immunodeficiency virus can prevent it from progressing to acquired immunodeficiency syndrome or AIDS.

There is no cure for HIV, but experts say it’s not a death sentence, as long as you know your status and get tested.

You can do that by finding a free and confidential testing location near you at gettested.cdc.gov.