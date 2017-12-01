Christmas Caddy helps families in need this holiday season

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Christmas: when the word comes to mind, many think about the abundant gifts, delicious food, and incredible memories. However, for many others, even in the quaint community of Branford, the thought of Christmas is tied to worry: it is a financially demanding holiday, and there are children in our own town who have nothing to open on Christmas morning.

This is why 7 years ago, the Christmas Caddy was born. The Christmas Caddy is in memory of Bruce Pantani, the man that instilled the values of giving in his family and all that knew him. When he could barely afford to give to his own family, he gave to the less fortunate, especially during Christmas. For over 40 years, Bruce and Johanne Pantani have donated toys, gifts, and food through the Branford Counseling Center to help children in our town.

Bruce died of cancer in 2008. For Caitlin’s senior project and with the help of her family, they hope to continue carrying on his legacy of giving.

We believe everyone has the ability to make a child’s Christmas better and the Christmas Caddy is the first step! We will be collecting toys, cash, and gift card donations in Bruce’s 1969 Cherry Red Cadillac de Ville and deliver them to the Branford Counseling Center. Help make Christmas brighter for Branford’s children and teens by donating a gift to the Christmas Caddy.

Next Christmas Caddy Event: Branford Green (in front of Town Hall) Sunday, Dec 3rd from 11am – 3pm

