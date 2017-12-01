Connecticut budget deficit triggers mid-year cuts

By Published:
Connecticut State Comptroller Kevin Lembo (Image: osc.ct.gov)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s current budget deficit is now large enough to require the governor to submit a deficit-cutting plan to the General Assembly.

Democratic State Comptroller Kevin Lembo announced Friday that the state is projected to end the current fiscal year with a $207.8 million deficit, which is more than 1 percent of net appropriations in the state’s main spending account.

That’s the threshold requiring Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy to issue his mid-year plan.

Lembo says the deficit includes a projected $20 million shortfall in the account used to pay claims and attorney fees for a legal settlement with state employees laid off by former Gov. John G. Rowland in 2003.

Democratic Senate President Martin Looney says legislative leaders plan to meet Wednesday with Malloy to “discuss potential next steps.”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s