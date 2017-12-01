Connecticut budget deficit triggers mid-year cuts

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s current budget deficit is now large enough to require the governor to submit a deficit-cutting plan to the General Assembly.

Democratic State Comptroller Kevin Lembo announced Friday that the state is projected to end the current fiscal year with a $207.8 million deficit, which is more than 1 percent of net appropriations in the state’s main spending account.

That’s the threshold requiring Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy to issue his mid-year plan.

Lembo says the deficit includes a projected $20 million shortfall in the account used to pay claims and attorney fees for a legal settlement with state employees laid off by former Gov. John G. Rowland in 2003.

Democratic Senate President Martin Looney says legislative leaders plan to meet Wednesday with Malloy to “discuss potential next steps.”

