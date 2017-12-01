Education official heading back to prison for violating probation

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH)–A member of the state Board of Education is headed back to prison. 62-year-old Stephen Wright of Trumbull was arrested four times for drunk driving in a three-month span, and spent four months in jail.

According to the Connecticut Post, Wright violated his probation by proivding a bogus address and phone number to probation officials, and missed his first meeting with his probation officer.

He pleaded guilty to that on Friday, and was sentenced to spend another seven months behind bars.