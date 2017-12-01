Electric Car, cheetah face off in race

(ABC) — Who would win in a race? An electric powered race car, or a cheetah? Formula-E racing, and environmentally friendly version of Formula-1 racing, decided to put that question to the test.

A Formula-E race car faced off against a cheetah in race in South Africa recently, and the race was very close.

It was a photo finish, and after review of the finish line in slow motion, the tip of the race car just barely edged out the cheetah at the finish line.

The cheetah is renowned for being the world’s fastest animal. It also known as one of the world’s most endangered species.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, the cheetah is endangered due to the loss of habitat, reduced prey, and direct persecution. There are only about 6,700 cheetahs left remaining in the wild.

Organizers vow that no cheetahs were harmed in the filming of the race.