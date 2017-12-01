Freebie Friday: Family activities to celebrate the holidays

(WTNH)– It’s the end of the workweek and around here that means freebie Friday! To kick off December, we are stretching your dollar with some free family activities this weekend.

Every weekend in December, there are free giveaways and treats at Target, including a holiday photo booth this weekend where they’ll have keepsake magnets. Call ahead to check your store’s participation.

Take the family through the free lights display through Hubbard Park in Meriden.

Or enjoy a free visit with Santa at the Gingerbread House Festival in South Windsor on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

There’s also going to be a free showing of a Christmas Carol at the cinemas in Olde Mystick Village at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Your pet can get a free picture with Santa at the Agway of Middlefield on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Additionally, Friday night and Saturday is the free holiday stroll in New Canaan.